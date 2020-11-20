Illegal poker game leads to $3,000 in COVID-19 fines for Kamloops man

There were nine people at a home who were not residents

A Kamloops man who hosted a card game at his home is out more than $3,000, but it’s not for a bad hand.

RCMP attended the man’s residence in the 1800-block of Hugh Allan Drive on Nov.20 at 1 p.m. after reports there was an illegal gambling event taking place.

When officers arrived on scene, they discovered nine people who did not live in the home gathered around a card game table.

According to Sgt Darren Michels, the homeowner was very uncooperative.

“Contrary to COVID-19 restrictions to not have guests in your home, the participants were not socially distanced, not wearing masks, and no sanitation stations were available,” said Michels.

The 37-year-old homeowner was subsequently arrested for obstructing the police officers. He was released after the card players dispersed and was issued several fines as a result of his actions contrary to the Public Health Order.

The Kamloops man was issued several fines under the COVID-19 Related Measures Act (CRMA):

Section 2(2) – Schedule 2, Item 23.4 – Contravention of Gatherings and Events Order ($2300)

Section 5 – Schedule 2, Item 23.4 – Fail to comply with direction from enforcement officer ($230)

Section 4 – Schedule 2, Item 23.4 – Promote or encourage attendance at non-compliant gathering or event ($230)

Section 6(1) – Schedule 2, Item 23.4 – Abusive or belligerent behaviour ($230)

“It is disheartening when our police officers have to attend such gatherings putting themselves at risk of catching COVID-19 and bringing it home to their families when it can be avoided. The uncooperative nature of the homeowner just makes this even more troublesome,” added the OIC of the Kamloops Detachment, Supt. Syd Lecky.

READ MORE: Latest COVID-19 restrictions starting to show results in B.C.

READ MORE: 6 things you need to know about B.C.’s latest COVID-19 health orders

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus