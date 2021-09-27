Smartphone app scans QR code from a digital or printed copy of the B.C. vaccine card, confirming vaccine status without showing government identification. (Apple app store images)

Smartphone app scans QR code from a digital or printed copy of the B.C. vaccine card, confirming vaccine status without showing government identification. (Apple app store images)

Immunization record cards no longer accepted as grace period ends for B.C vaccine card

One dose of a COVID-19 vaccine is required to access gyms, movie theatres and restaurants

As of Monday (Sept. 27), the immunization record British Columbians received when they got their COVID-19 vaccines will no longer serve as proof of vaccination.

This brings to a close a short period of time that had started Sept. 13 that allowed for the wallet-sized card to be used as proof of vaccination. Starting today, anyone wishing to go to a wide variety of non-discretionary businesses including restaurants, movie theatres and gyms will need to download their vaccine card here: healthgateway.gov.bc.ca/vaccinecard.

The card may either be saved onto a device or printed out, but both must show the name and businesses are also required to ask for legal identification to confirm.

For those without access to the internet, a vaccine card may be ordered by calling 1-833-838-2323 or visiting a ServiceBC location near you.

Currently, one dose of a Health Canada approved vaccine is needed. As of Oct. 24, two doses will be required.

READ MORE: Anti-vaccine protesters harass visitors outside Chilliwack brewery hosting NDP event

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Anita Hill still waits for change, 30 years after testimony
Next story
Businesses, schools and cities observing National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Just Posted

Hannah Delasalle, left, and Emmitt Delasalle, right, drop off Askew’s receipts in the donation box their parents made for Parkview Elementary School in Sicamous. For every $5,000 in receipts dropped in the box, Askew’s donates $20 to the Parkview parent advisory council’s breakfast program. (Contributed)
‘It’s so important’: Fundraising for breakfast program at Sicamous’ Parkview Elementary

Languages such as English, Portuguese and Latvian all have a common ancestor called Proto-Indo-European. (Photo: Pexels)
Morning Start: Many languages have the same roots

Vernon Panthers quarterback Jake Farrell (13) surveys the scene from the Salmon Arm one-yard-line during the Panthers’ home-opening 61-0 romp over the AAA Golds in Okanagan AA/AAA Hybrid Division Senior Varsity football action Friday, Sept. 24, at Greater Vernon Athletics Park. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Vernon Panthers roll past Salmon Arm in high school football season opener

Three kittens rescued by Shuswap Paws Rescue Society. (File photo)
Shuswap Paws Rescue Society needs crates lent during Two Mile Road wildfire returned