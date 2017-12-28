Impaired drivers removed from road

Sicamous, Canoe and Salmon Arm drivers temporarily lose licence, vehicles

Sicamous RCMP were busy over the holiday reminding people it’s against the law to drink and drive.

A 39-year old Sicamous man lost his driver’s licence and vehicle for a few days after being caught with booze on his breath.

Sicamous RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil reports that at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21, police stopped a vehicle on Riverside Avenue. The officer detected liquor on the driver’s breath and issued a breath demand. This resulted in a three-day suspension of licence and vehicle.

Later that night, around 11 p.m., police stopped another vehicle on Riverside for a sobriety check. McNeil said the driver displayed signs of impairment and was given a breath demand.

“The 31-year-old Canoe resident provided breath samples in excess of the legal limit, which resulted in a 90-day suspension of her driver’s licence and a 30-day impound of her vehicle,” said McNeil, adding a Class 7 or Learners driver’s licence requires the driver have no alcohol in their system while operating a vehicle.

On Dec. 23 at 1 a.m., Sicamous RCMP stopped a vehicle on Highway 1 for a sobriety check on the driver. The officer noted the driver, a 23-year-old Salmon Arm resident, showed signs of impairment. A breath demand was made but the driver refused to provide a sample. As a result, the man was issued a 90-day driving prohibition and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

@SalmonArm
lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Prohibited driver caught driving
Next story
UPDATE: Snowfall warnings issued around B.C.

Just Posted

Semi veers off road to avoid vehicles stopped for accident

Harsh weather and poor road conditions prompt police warning

Mother, children receive minor injuries in vehicle accident

Driver loses control, ends up in trees 50-feet below Highway 1

Prohibited driver caught driving

Surrey man has court date after being caught behind the wheel in Sicamous

Impaired drivers removed from road

Sicamous, Canoe and Salmon Arm drivers temporarily lose licence, vehicles

Driver, passengers uninjured in collision

Winter conditions contribute to Highway 1 accident in Malakwa

Sagmoen arraignment held over until January

Judge frustrated with additional delay requests

Kick off new year in cold water

Polar Bear Swim takes place Jan. 1 at Canoe Beach

Sex, drugs and rolling into the corner: the waterbed turns 50

‘My theory is there’s a whole generation that was spawned on a waterbed.’

Private investigators to probe Sherman’s deaths

Family hires private investigators to probe Barry and Honey Sherman’s deaths

Acts of kindness planned in memory of B.C. teen on his birthday

Planned for Jan. 3, family of Maple Ridge’s Aiden Serr ask for help when would have turned 20

Province to fully fund HIV-prevention drug PrEP

B.C. government to fully fund pre-exposure prophylaxis following pressure from activitsts, doctors

VIDEO: Oak Bay mourns killings of young sisters on Christmas Day

Chloe Berry, 6, and Aubrey Berry, 4, to be honoured at Willows Beach 7 p.m.

Part III: Saving an Indigenous language by teaching adults and creating an app

A multimedia series with videos and photos from a community Sm’algyax class on B.C.’s North Coast

Wrapping paper, tape, gift bags trashed not recycled

Canadians are estimated to throw away 50 kilograms of garbage over the holidays

Most Read