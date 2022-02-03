A 48-year-old man from Kamloops died in a collision on the Bruhn Bridge on Highway 1 in Sicamous on Nov. 6, 2021. (File photo)

Impaired driving charges pursued in fatal November 2021 crash in Sicamous

In a report to Sicamous council, Sgt. Murray McNeil said BC Highway Patrol is pursuing charges

The investigation of a November 2021 collision in Sicamous that killed a 48-year-old Kamloops man continues.

In a Jan. 26 presentation to District of Sicamous council, Sicamous RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil provided an update on the investigation.

“The Highway Patrol has assumed the lead on this investigation,” said McNeil. “Criminal impaired driving charges are underway, being pursued by the Highway Patrol.”

At 7:38 p.m. on Nov. 6, 2021, two pickup trucks collided head-on while crossing the Bruhn Bridge on Highway 1 in Sicamous.

A preliminary investigation found an eastbound pickup crossed into the path of a westbound one. The sole occupant of the eastbound truck, a 52-year-old Alberta man, was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the westbound truck, a 48-year-old man from Kamloops, died at the scene.

