Impaired driving suspected in death of Hedley teen

Impaired driving is the suspected cause of an August 5 accident that took the life of a Hedley teenager, according to a release issued by BC Highway Patrol.

The family has confirmed the identify of the victim with The Spotlight. She is Mary Allison, a member of the Upper Similkameen Indian Band.

The crash occurred at approximately 2:45 a.m., near Bromley Rock east of Princeton.

According to the release “it was determined that a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with two occupants left the highway, went down an embankment and entered the Similkameen River, where it partially submerged.”

A second occupant of the vehicle, a 38-year-old man, was not injured.

“Where criminality is suspected as a causal factor in a fatal collision, BC Highway Patrol’s Criminal Collision Investigation Team is activated to assist investigators due, in part, to the complexity of these lengthy and technical investigations,” the release stated.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this collision, including any dashboard camera video and pre-collision driving pattern is asked to contact BCHP Keremeos at 250-499-2250 and cite file 2022-3598.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com