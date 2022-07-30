Imperial Oil logo at the company’s annual meeting in Calgary on April 28, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Imperial Oil logo at the company’s annual meeting in Calgary on April 28, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Imperial Oil investigating 55,000-litre spill of produced water in N.W.T.

About 55,000 litres of produced water was released on Wednesday

Imperial Oil Ltd. says it is investigating a spill from a produced water line at its facility in Norman Wells, N.W.T.

The petroleum refining company says about 55,000 litres of produced water was released on Wednesday.

The byproduct is produced during the extraction of oil and gas, is high in saline and can be contaminated with other substances.

The company says it is investigating whether the produced water entered the Mackenzie River.

It says water quality monitoring does not indicate a risk to public health or wildlife.

The cause of the spill has not yet been determined.

– The Canadian Press

Previous story
May readies Green leadership bid, asked MP Mike Morrice to consider running: sources
Next story
‘One of the toughest days we’ve had’: Time running out for Llama Sanctuary near Chase facing eviction

Just Posted

The Loud and Proud Celebration on Oct. 15, an outdoor concert kicking off the 2022 Salmon Arm Pride Project, will take place at the intersection of Hudson Avenue NE and McLeod Street SE. (File photo)
Loud and Proud Celebration outdoor concert to kick off 2022 Salmon Arm Pride Project

Operators of The Llama Sanctuary in Chase were served a 30-day notice and are in the process of raising funds to secure a new home for the refuge. (The Llama Sancturary/Facebook photo)
‘One of the toughest days we’ve had’: Time running out for Llama Sanctuary near Chase facing eviction

The Salmon Arm Tennis Club has been selected to host the 2022 Provincial Team Tennis Championships Aug. 5 to 7, with three of the 16 teams from Salmon Arm. (File photo)
Best in BC: Provincial championships in Salmon Arm to include 3 local tennis teams

The District of Sicamous released a conceptual design of the Shuswap Healing Centre being planned for 200 Main St. on July 29, 2022. (District of Sicamous image)
Shuswap Healing Centre: Conceptual design revealed for planned Sicamous building