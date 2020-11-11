In Photos: Sicamous marks Remembrance Day

Rob Sutherland leads the Colour Party at the Sicamous Remembrance Day ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 11. (Jim Elliot-Eagle Valley News) Sicamous held a Remembrance Day ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 11. (Jim Elliot-Eagle Valley News) A veteran and a firefighter, both masked due to the COVD-19 pandemic, served as the honour guard at the Sicamous Remembrance Day ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 11. (Jim Elliot-Eagle Valley News) A veteran and a firefighter, both masked due to the COVD-19 pandemic, served as the honour guard at the Sicamous Remembrance Day ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 11. (Jim Elliot-Eagle Valley News) The Colour Party assembles during the Sicamous Remembrance Day ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 11. (Jim Elliot-Eagle Valley News) Rob Sutherland leads the colour party at the Sicamous Remembrance Day ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 11. (Jim Elliot-Eagle Valley News) Fred Duck goes over his prayer book before beginning to seek at the Sicamous Remembrance Day ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 11. (Jim Elliot-Eagle Valley News) Al Stevens spoke on the importance of remembrance, adding to the tale with a personal account of the loss of a friend to an electrical accident while serving as part of the UN peacekeeping forces near the Suez Canal. (Jim Elliot-Eagle Valley News) Fred Duck offered prayers as part of the Remembrance Day Ceremony in Sicamous on Wednesday, Nov. 11. (Jim Elliot-Eagle Valley News) Luc Goupil, a veteran of the Canadian Forces who served in the 1980s, was among those in attendance at the Sicamous Remembrance Day ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 11. (Jim Elliot-Eagle Valley News) Bagpipe music accompanied the end of the Sicamous Remembrance Day ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 11. (Jim Elliot-Eagle Valley News)

Sicamous’ 2020 Remembrance Day gathering drew a smaller and more spread out crowd than past years and many present wore masks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Otherwise, the solemn event in remembrance of those who lost their lives in the wars of the past was the same as ever, with speeches reflecting on the sacrifice of service members and the need for enduring peace.

