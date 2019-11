The colour guard leaves for the Sicamous cenotaph ahead of parading veterans and first responders to begin the Remembrance Day ceremony. (Jim Elliot - Eagle Valley News) Fred Duck led prayers and songs at the Remembrance Day ceremony in Sicamous. (Jim Elliot - Eagle Valley News) Al Stevens spoke on some of the history surrounding Remembrance Day and the wars Canadians have been involved in on Monday, Nov. 11. He noted that 2019 marks the 100th year Remembrance Day has been observed. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News) A crowd in the hundreds gathered for Sicamous’ Remembrance Day ceremony on Monday, Nov. 11. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News) RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil places a wreath on behalf of the Queen at Sicamous’ Remembrance Day ceremony on Monday, Nov. 11. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News) Mayor Terry Rysz places a wreath at the cenotaph during the Remembrance Day ceremony in Sicamous on Monday, Nov. 11. (Jim Elliot - Eagle Valley News)

A crowd numbering in the hundreds gathered for a Remembrance Day ceremony at Sicamous’ cenotaph on Monday, Nov. 11. The gathering marked the 100th anniversary of the first Remembrance Day, observed in 1918 one year after the end of the First World War.

