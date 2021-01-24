A Dodge Ram pickup similar to this one was involved in a hit-and-run in Lake Country on Saturday, Jan. 16. (Crime Stoppers photo)

Stolen truck involved in Okanagan hit-and-run

Incident happened on Highway 97 in Lake Country just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16

Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help to solve the case of a stolen Dodge pickup.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 16, a large dirty white Dodge Ram truck with block rocker panels turned left onto Highway 97 North in Lake Country, T-boning a black Kia Optima sedan driving southbound.

The truck briefly stopped and then drove south, turning right on Berry Road, then Okanagan Centre Road West. The vehicle was last seen westbound on Oceola Road toward Okanagan Lake.

The truck has been reported as stolen, and will now have damage to the driver’s front bumper area. The truck was driven by a Caucasian male, approximately 30 years of age with light brown curly or unkempt hair, a beard, and wearing a red plaid jacket. Another male occupant was seen by witnesses, also a Caucasian male, 30-35 years old.

The truck has BC plate number PA2840 and VIN 3D7TT2CTXAG168544.

If you have information on this crime, please report to Lake Country RCMP or you can call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-8477, or visit www.crimestoppers.net. Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2,000.

