“Lifeline - Sqilxw Resilience” was raised at Highway 3 and Cawston Avenue on July 1, 2019. (submitted)

Indigenous mural raised on in the Okanagan on Canada Day: “We’re Still Here!”

It’s to remind Canadians of the impact colonialism has had on its Indigenous people, said artist

“Canada Day is not a celebration for everyone,” said one Okanagan artist after an Indigenous mural was raised on a busy road in Kelowna.

The University of British Columbia Okanagan in partnership with the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society and the Kelowna Senior Secondary Honours (KSSH) raised a billboard on Highway 3 near Cawston Road on July 1 as a reminder that confederation and colonialism has had a negative effect on Indigenous communities in Canada.

“There are different perspectives on this land,” said Crystal Pryzbille, fine arts master student at UBCO and facilitator of the project.

READ MORE: B.C. auditor says Indigenous grad rate highest ever but education gaps exist

Artist Sheldon Louis along with 12 students from KSSH painted “Lifeline – Sqilxw Resilience” last year with help of a $1,500 UBC Partnership Recognition Fund and waited until July 1 to raise it.

It features a prismatic collection of Indigenous symbols and settings such as people, lakes, mountains and animals.

“There was lots of honking on the highway as people drove by,” said Pryzbille.

READ MORE: Indigenous festival co-creator looking to build traditional Okanagan event

The painting is in line with an on-going mission that Pryzbille describes as an artful reminder of Indigenous resillience from over a century of adversity and the broader histories of Canada.

David Venn
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at david.venn@kelownacapnews.com
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Search and Rescue finds hikers on Canada Day after being missing for 25 hours

Just Posted

Column: Why the property tax increase and where does the money go?

Council Report by Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison

In Photos: Summer fun in Sicamous for Canada Day

Road hockey, waterslides, live music and more make Sicamous’ Main Street a fun place to be on July 1.

In photos: Child’s play on Canada Day

Salmon Arm Canada Day Children’s Festival

Plenty of ways to celebrate Canada Day in the Shuswap

Family friendly fun abounds, from road hockey to live music, food and fireworks

Flavours of Vietnam coming to Salmon Arm

Hanoi 36 brings cuisine inspired by food vendors of northern Vietnam

VIDEO: Canada celebrates 152nd birthday with fireworks and flybys

Vancouver-born actor Ryan Reynolds among high-profile celebrities at Parliament Hill party

Electric Landlady plugged in for reunion concert

By Jim Cooperman Contributor Get your dancing shoes ready, because the Shuswap… Continue reading

Column: When music gets classy – The Shuswap String Orchestra

Shuswap Passion by Jim Cooperman

Search and Rescue finds hikers on Canada Day after being missing for 25 hours

The hikers and their dog got lost in Postill Lake area

Word on the street: What are your thoughts on the treble clef art installation proposed for downtown Salmon Arm?

The Observer asked: What are your thoughts on the proposed treble clef… Continue reading

Canucks sign free agents Myers, Benn to bolster defence

Both blue-liners played junior hockey in B.C.

From a son’s death to a community’s education: Free sunscreen dispensers to be placed around Kelowna

The pilot project will run through the month of August

Tack on another 15,000: Updated numbers for Kelowna’s Canada Day

The amount equivalent to half the population of Kelowna to stroll through Canada Day celebration

QUIZ: How much do you really know about Canada?

Put your knowledge to the test with these 20 questions on Canadian facts

Most Read