Injured climber rescued at popular Penticton climbing spot

The climber was taken to hospital after a fall at Skaha Bluffs

Penticton Search and Rescue responding to an injured climber near Skaha Bluffs on Thursday, July 21. (Photo- Randy Brown)

A climber in Penticton was rescued on Thursday morning after taking a fall at Skaha Bluffs Park.

The Penticton Fire Department, along with Penticton and Area Search and Rescue team responded to the injured woman with 16 people and four vehicles including just before 11 a.m. on July 21.

Crews located the climber after arriving at the upper Evergreen Road area.

The woman was brought by stretcher to an awaiting ambulance and transported to Penticton Regional Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Penticton and District Search and Rescue (PENSAR) assisted in the evacuation after fire crews requested support once they arrived on scene.

This is the second climber to fall at Skaha Bluffs in July.

Avid climber Ward Jensen, who is well known in the Skaha Bluffs climbing community fell nearly 40 feet and had to be heli-rescued. He is now in Vancouver hospital recovering from life-altering injuries. His brother set up a Gofundme to help.

