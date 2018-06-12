Interior and Northern Health Authorities have highest suicide rates in B.C.

The Interior Health Authority had and Northern Health Authority had the highest suicide rates in 2016, according to a report which was released by the B.C. Coroners Service.

“Fraser and Interior Health Authority have had the highest number of suicide deaths (171 and 134 deaths, respectively) in 2016, making up 51 per cent of all suicide deaths during this period,” the report said.

Fast facts:

• There were 599 suicides in 2016, down from 615 in 2015 (a 2.6% decrease). 2016 marks the second consecutive year where suicide deaths have declined from the previous year. Note that the 2016 numbers are subject to change as coroner’s investigations are concluded for this year.

• In 2016, 53 per cent of those dying by suicide were aged 40 to 69. The highest suicide death rates were among 60-69 and 80+ year olds (17.4 per 100,000 people).

• Males accounted for 74 per cent of suicide deaths in 2016.

• The three most common means of suicide death in 2016 are by hanging, poisoning and fire arm.

• The three townships experiencing the highest number of suicides in 2016 are Vancouver, Surrey, and Victoria.

• Northern Health Authority has the highest rate of suicide deaths (20 deaths per 100,000 individuals) followed by Interior Health Authority (18 deaths per 100,000 individuals) in 2016. Overall, the rate of suicide deaths in BC was 13 deaths per 100,000 individuals in 2016.

• Rates of suicide deaths are highest in Northwest, North Vancouver Island, Okanagan, Northeast, and East Kootenay health services delivery areas.

edit@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.