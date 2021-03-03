On June 23, 2020, Sunrise Rotary announced it will be donating $50,000 in support of the Bridge Youth and Family Services for the construction of the “Okanagan Youth Recovery House” project for young people under the age of 19 who are experiencing addiction. (Contributed)

Interior Health adds 10 youth substance-use treatment beds in the Okanagan

The Bridge Youth and Family Services will operate the beds

Ten new youth treatment beds will be available in the Okanagan this spring for young people who need substance use care.

Interior Health announced that it has awarded a contract for ten new substance-use treatment beds in Kelowna, which The Bridge Youth and Family Services will operate.

The beds will offer the opportunity for inpatient care, which means youth can receive treatment in a live-in environment that includes daily programming to address the underlying causes of their substance use.

These beds will be available to those aged 12 to 18 living within the Interior Health region struggling with substance use and who need intensive treatment.

The new treatment beds are part of the provincial commitment to double the number of youth substance use beds available in B.C.

“With these new beds, young people will be able to access high-quality inpatient treatment closer to home,” Interior Health CEO and president Susan Brown said.

The Bridge’s executive director Celine Thompson said the announcement is a cause for celebration.

“We have been overwhelmed by the generosity of our community and we are looking forward to working with Interior Health and the provincial government to deliver this life-saving service in the Okanagan.”

The provincial government announced on Aug. 13, 2020, that it will be doubling the youth substance use beds throughout B.C. The province will implement 123 new beds as part of a 10-year strategy.

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

addictions

