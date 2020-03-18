(File photo)

Interior Health postpones most non-urgent surgeries

Surgeries related to cancer or caesarean sections are still planned to go ahead

Interior Health has postponed most of its non-urgent scheduled surgeries due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, Interior Health said a booking clerk will be contacting patients if their upcoming surgeries are cancelled.

READ MORE: Almost 20,000 parking tickets issued by Interior Health at hospitals in 2019

Interior Health said certain types of surgeries related to cancer or cesarean sections are still going ahead for patients.

“Interior Health recognizes the significant impact of postponing surgeries,” said Interior Health.

“However, this is a necessary step to ensure we have enough hospital capacity for those affected by COVID-19, should we see a rapid increase in demand like other countries have experienced.”

Interior Health said it will be contacting patients over the coming weeks to have their surgeries rescheduled.

For more information on the postponed surgeries, you can visit Interior Health’s website.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Business survey could help mitigate impacts of COVID-19 across B.C.

Just Posted

In photos: Car flies off snowbank, lands on two vehicles in Blind Bay

Car drives across a front yard before hitting a frozen snow bank

Interior Health postpones most non-urgent surgeries

Surgeries related to cancer or caesarean sections are still planned to go ahead

Shuswap superintendent calls B.C. school closures an ‘anxious time for everybody’

Districts wait to hear ministry expectations for education

Shuswap’s Salmar Theatres close doors indefinitely due to pandemic

Community-owned operation plans to do what it can to help employees

Mayor says Salmon Arm’s plans for COVID-19 to be shared Wednesday

In an address to the city, Alan Harrison urges hygiene, distance and, above all, kindness

Daughter of man at B.C. care home hit by COVID-19 says loneliness is a big issue

Lynn Valley Care Centre has seen six of B.C.’s seven coronavirus-related deaths

Canada Post not stopping amid COVID-19, but changes made to package delivery

Signatures no longer requested for any at-door deliveries to eliminate need for scanners

Summerland Chamber building closes to the public

Staff will work from site this week, but will re-evaluate decision

Business survey could help mitigate impacts of COVID-19 across B.C.

Deadline is March 18 at 6 p.m. for business owners to share feedback with the government and more

COVID-19: Skip doc, see pharmacist for renewals

B.C. pharmacists authorized to issue prescription renewals and emergency refills

Here’s how to talk to your kids about COVID-19

B.C. child psychologist gives advice on speaking to children about ongoing health emergency

Summerland Ornamental Gardens now closed

Events, workshops and activities have been cancelled or postponed

COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

Universities go online, Starbucks goes ‘to-go’

EI expansion answers B.C.’s request for Ottawa coronavirus assistance

Justin Trudeau says $27B fund targets shut-down workers, businesses

Most Read