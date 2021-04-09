B.C's COVID-19 dashboard shows the peaks and valleys of cases prior to the record daily report of 132 on April 9, 2021. (Dashboard image)

Interior Health has record day of COVID-19 cases

132 cases reported Friday, April 9, more deaths in Vernon hospital outbreak

First B.C., now the Interior Health region.

A record number of daily COVID-19 cases were reported in the area at 132 for Friday, April 9. The next highest daily report was 122 on Jan. 15, 2021.

That follows B.C.’s daily record of 1,293 cases reported Thursday, April 8.

READ MORE: B.C. sets new COVID-19 daily record with 1,293 cases Thursday

Interior Health also reported an additional two deaths associated with the outbreak at Vernon Jubilee Hospital. The hospital’s level three surgical unit has 14 cases: 10 patients and four staff, along with the three deaths.

“Patients can be assured that Vernon Jubilee Hospital remains safe to attend for appointments and emergency care,” the health authority said. “They should continue with any scheduled procedures. Self-isolation or COVID-19 testing is not required after visiting the hospital. Patients coming into the hospital for appointments must wear medical masks, which will be provided, and staff wear appropriate PPE to protect against the transmission of COVID-19.”

READ MORE: Three deaths linked to COVID-19 outbreak at Vernon hospital

Cottonwoods Care Centre long-term care in Kelowna has 28 cases: 25 residents and three staff, with one death connected to the outbreak.

Kelowna General Hospital unit 4E has three cases: one patient and two staff.

There were 1,262 cases reported in B.C. Friday, April 9: 358 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 638 new cases in the Fraser Health region, 54 in the Island Health region, 132 in the Interior Health region, 79 in the Northern Health region and one new case of a person who resides outside of Canada.

