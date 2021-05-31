Intermittent and overnight closures to Highway 1 just east of Golden announced for July

Kicking Horse Canyon Constructors (KHCC) has issued a notification for intermittent lane closures and overnight full closures on Highway 1 in the Kicking Horse Canyon during July.

Evening lane closure will be in effect from Sunday, July 4 to Saturday, July 31 weekly from Sunday to Thursday, from 8 p.m. until 10 p.m. MDT. Up to 30-minute travel delays can be expected due to single-lane alternating traffic at the construction site during these closures.

Additionally, there will be overnight full closures from Sunday, July until Friday, July 20, from Sunday to Thursday, with the highway completely shut from 10 p.m. until 7 a.m MDT. During these closures, traffic will be diverted along Highway 93 and 95.

The closures maintain the status quo for the current status of closures in the canyon, with KHCC maintain no daytime stoppages throughout the summer months.

There will be no closures on the Canada Day long weekend, from Wednesday, June 30 at noon, through to July 4 at 8 p.m. to minimize disruptions during the holiday.

These full closures and intermittent lane closures are part of a traffic-management strategy developed in consultation with the community and key stakeholders. This strategy is designed to minimize travel disruptions during the peak summer and winter travel periods by having as much work as possible done at night and other off-peak periods, according to KHCC.

For more information about the Kicking Horse Canyon Project, please visit kickinghorsecanyon.ca. If you have questions or comments about construction and traffic, please call the 24/7 construction information phone line: 1-844-815-6111.

Drivers can stay up to date with DriveBC on closures and delays as the project continues.

