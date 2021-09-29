Eagle River Secondary is one of the North Okanagan-Shuswap schools hosting international students for the 2021/22 school year. (File photo)

Eagle River Secondary is one of the North Okanagan-Shuswap schools hosting international students for the 2021/22 school year. (File photo)

International students help bump enrolment numbers in North Okanagan-Shuswap

Thirty-eight students from Belgium, Germany, Italy, China and Spain participating

An increase in international students in the North Okanagan-Shuswap has contributed to an overall increase in student enrolment for the 2021/22 school year.

During her report at a Sept. 21 school board meeting, School District 83 Superintendent Donna Kriger said student enrolment this year is at 6,674, up 174 students from last spring’s enrolment projections.

“Growth is always good news within the school district,” Kriger commented.

Kriger said part of that was due to the International Student & Homestay Program. Last school year, there were nine students participating in the program. This year there are 38, including seven from Belgium, seven from Germany, 10 from Italy, one from China and 13 from Spain. Kriger welcomed them all, adding 21 of the students are joining the district for the full year. The students are attending Eagle River, Jackson, Sullivan and Pleasant Valley Secondary.

“I’d like to thank District Principal Rob MacAulay and his team for the excellent work they continue to do in this area,” said Kriger. “Of course, it would be impossible to have a successful program without community members who are willing to invite these students to become part of their family. So, I’d like to extend a ‘thank you’ to all those who assist us in making this a viable program.”

The district also currently has 676 students enrolled in the Education Outreach Program (EOP). Fifty-four are enrolled in Kindergarten to Grade 8 (full time) with the remainder taking courses at the Grade 9-12 levels. Of these, approximately 115 are full time, with the remainder are enrolled in a “brick and mortar” school and picking up a course or two. The Education Outreach Program, according to the school district, was designed to provide increased access, choice and flexibility for study outside of classroom schedules. Students can register with EOP full time or take individual courses as cross-enrolled students. Students taking online courses through EOP learn primarily from a distance, though there are teachers in secondary schools available to provide support to students who are locally cross-enrolled with EOP.

Read more: School District 83: More than $22 million sought for new Salmon Arm elementary

Read more: Orange Shirt Day: Salmon Arm students connect through the land

newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon ArmSchools

Previous story
North Okanaganers pump up nearly $10K in Co-op’s Good Fuel Day
Next story
Northbound lane closed on Highway 97B south of Salmon Arm due to vehicle incident

Just Posted

Eagle River Secondary is one of the North Okanagan-Shuswap schools hosting international students for the 2021/22 school year. (File photo)
International students help bump enrolment numbers in North Okanagan-Shuswap

According to DriveBC, a vehicle incident closed the northbound lane of Highway 97B south of Salmon Arm on Sept. 29. (Google image)
Northbound lane closed on Highway 97B south of Salmon Arm due to vehicle incident

The Owlhead snowmobile trailhead. (Lachlan Labere/Eagle Valley News)
Smoke at Owlhead near Sicamous from controlled burns, district and fire chief say

Armstrong Regional Co-op employee Kim Burns helps Vernon customers fuel up and feel good on Armstrong Regional Co-Op’s Fuel Good Day Tuesday afternoon. On Sept. 19, 10 cents from every litre of fuel sold in Vernon will be donated to the North Okanagan Hospice Society. Burns said on an “average day” $20,000 litres are sold a the 27th Street location - today she hopes to top that number by roughly 10,000 litres. Erin Christie/Morning Star
North Okanaganers pump up nearly $10K in Co-op’s Good Fuel Day