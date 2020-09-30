The City of Vernon will be conducting traffic signal testing on all city-owned lights over the next three weeks, starting Monday, Oct. 5. (City of Vernon photo)

Intersection disruptions for North Okanagan

All city-owned lights to be tested over next three weeks starting Monday, Oct. 5

The City of Vernon is advising motorists that traffic signal testing will be taking place across the city, starting Monday, Oct. 5.

Technicians will be testing all city-owned traffic signalized intersections over the next three weeks and will be working onsite between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. daily.

The testing will require each intersection to be temporarily placed into four-way flash mode.

Motorists are asked to slow down and use extra caution when approaching an intersection that is being tested. When intersection traffic control lights are flashing red, they must be treated as a four-way stop, as per the Motor Vehicle Act of British Columbia.

The city thanks everyone for their patience while this work is being completed.

