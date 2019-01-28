Intoxicated man arrested in Sicamous on suspicion of damaging vehicle

A Salmon Arm man was arrested Saturday for breaching his probation and causing an early morning disturbance at a Sicamous motel.

On Jan. 26, at approximately 4:30 a.m., Sicamous RCMP were dispatched to the motel in the 700 block of the Trans-Canada Highway. When they, arrived officers found an intoxicated man outside the motel near a 2017 Cadillac with multiple dents in its bodywork.

The man, a 45-year-old from Salmon Arm, knew the owner of the Cadillac. He was arrested for mischief to property under $5,000 and breaching his probation by consuming alcohol.

The man has a court date set for Feb. 26 in Salmon Arm.

