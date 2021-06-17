A Sycamore Road home in Kelowna has been cordoned as police conduct an investigation after a man was found dead at the residence at around 1:30 a.m. on June 17. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

A Sycamore Road home in Kelowna has been cordoned as police conduct an investigation after a man was found dead at the residence at around 1:30 a.m. on June 17. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

Kelowna RCMP investigate death at ‘house from hell’

RCMP said that the incident is isolated in nature

A Kelowna man has been taken into custody after another man was found dead at a Sycamore Road residence on Thursday (June 17).

At around 1:30 a.m., Kelowna RCMP responded to reports of a man found dead in a residence located in the 1200-block of Sycamore Road.

“At this time, we are not releasing the name of the deceased,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy. “However police believe that this incident is isolated in nature, and the victim and the suspect were known to one another.”

No charges have been laid against the man taken into custody. Separate investigations have been launched by Kelowna RCMP’s major crime unit and BC Coroner’s Service.

The area has been cordoned off and investigators will be on scene for an undetermined period of time as they collect evidence and speak to witnesses, Noseworthy said.

One neighbour told Capital News that the neighbourhood is fairly quiet, but described the home as “the house from hell.”

Mounties are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has knowledge of the crime to come forward and speak with police immediately at 250-762-3300.

