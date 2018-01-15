Members of the Salmon Arm Rescue Unit and the Salmon Arm Fire Department and BC Ambulance work to extricate and care for a person involved in a collision on Highway 97B near the Countryside Mobile Home Park on Monday afternoon. Image credit: Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer

Jaws of life used to extricate injured motorist

A collision took place on Highway 97B near the Countryside Mobile Home Park late Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews are on the scene of a vehicle collision on Highway 97B near the Countryside Mobile Home Park and the Salmon Arm Golf Course late this afternoon.

As of 4:15 p.m. traffic is currently being routed through the area in a single-lane alternating pattern.

The Salmon Arm Rescue Unit is on scene and the jaws of life were used to extricate a person from a truck with a canopy which is lying tipped on its side on the shoulder of the road.

A senior man was removed from the heavily damaged truck and is being loaded into a waiting ambulance. A witness said the truck was attempting to turn into the mobile home park when the collision took place.

Another compact SUV is damaged at the scene.

More to come as information becomes available.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Preparing for the worst
Next story
UPDATED: ‘Young, innocent’ teen hit during Vancouver shootout dies

Just Posted

Jaws of life used to extricate injured motorist

A collision took place on Highway 97B near the Countryside Mobile Home Park late Monday afternoon.

Lawyer says RCMP cleared in car wash shooting

Independent report into shooting of Kayman Winter not yet released to the public.

Thrift store volunteer returns Bible to Alberta church

Salmon Arm woman knew documents were meaningful and made efforts to contact parish.

Falkland break and enter turns violent

Man shot in leg after catching unknown people in Falkland residence

Silverbacks’ comeback falters in Alberni Valley

‘Backs face Nanaimo tonight on coast and island road trip

Preparing for the worst

Shuswap emergency responders and arena staff tackle ammonia leak in training exercise

B.C. Liberal hopefuls begin final leadership push

Five MLAs, one outsider pitch policies to party members

Livestock watering regulation changes proposed

Public input sought from public, First Nations and stakeholders

Vancouver Island marijuana producer bought by Aphria in $230M deal

Aphria’s annual production forecast increases to 230,000 kgs

UPDATED: ‘Young, innocent’ teen hit during Vancouver shootout dies

15-year-old Coquitlam boy was in a car driving by the scene

Ontario man charged with selling Canadian’s usernames and passwords

Ontario man ran site that peddled billions of pieces of personal data: RCMP

David Emerson quits lumber talks as legal action begins

Former federal minister served as B.C. softwood trade point man

Men accused in Michael Bonin’s murder knew him: IHIT

20-year-old’s body found on a rural service road North of Hope in April

Singer of the Cranberries dead at 46

Her publicist says Dolores O’Riordan died suddenly Monday in London. The cause of death wasn’t immediately available.

Most Read