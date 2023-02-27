Kelowna RCMP Inspector Beth McAndie presents 2022 crime stats to city council. (Photo/Gary Barnes)

Kelowna RCMP Inspector Beth McAndie presents 2022 crime stats to city council. (Photo/Gary Barnes)

Just 20 repeat offenders responsible for 3,500 Kelowna RCMP files from 2020 to 2022

Offenders being arrested once a week every week for past two years

One of the eyebrow-raising statistics Kelowna council heard from an RCMP year-in-review was that 20 individuals were responsible for more than 3,575 property crimes between 2020 and 2022.

Inspector Beth McAndie told council it works out to 60 service calls per person, per year.

“That means, on average, our officers are arresting each of our top offenders more than once a week every week for the last two years,” she added.

McAndie also noted that the individuals were either experiencing mental health or substance issues, or homelessness.

The report stated that calls for service with a mental health component dropped 6.7 per cent in 2022 over 2021, and service calls for overdose went up 9.7 percent.

It also showed a decrease in residential break-and-enters in 2022, but an increase in business and commercial break-and-enters, shoplifting and bike theft.

In response, RCMP began targeted enforcement of priority repeat offenders in mid-August, which resulted in a significant reduction in those crimes through the end of the year.

Total calls for service last year were down six per cent, at 60,030 compared to 63,888 in 2021. However, service calls from the downtown area were up more than 12 per cent.

READ MORE: Kelowna saw more than 43% increase in robberies in 2022: RCMP report

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City CouncilCrimeKelownaRCMP

Previous story
Shuswap Theatre’s Operation Facelift benefits from electoral area grant-in-aid funding
Next story
Report finds RCMP actions ‘unreasonable’ in 2019 fatal B.C. police shooting

Just Posted

City council decided on Feb. 27 that a tent encampment on 3rd Street SW, across from the Salvation Army building in Salmon Arm, must be moved by March 15. (Martha Wickett /Salmon Arm Observer)
Time to go: Tent encampment in Salmon Arm must be moved by March 15

B.C. Finance Minister Katrine Conroy speaks during a news conference as students enjoy a hot lunch at Ruth King Elementary in Langford, B.C., Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (Chad Hipolito/Canadian Press)
Health care, housing and grants top B.C.’s 2024 Budget Day promises

A screenshot from the livestream playoff game seven between the Sicamous Eagles and the Kamloops Storm, Monday, Feb. 27 in Kamloops. The Eagles and Storm shake hands after the Eagles won 2-1. (Sicamous Eagles- Facebook)
Sicamous Eagles soar into second round of KIJHL Teck Cup playoffs

Pacific Woodtech’s Scott King shared this image of a ‘healthy, happy, climatically adapted’ Douglas fir growing at a test site in Golden during presentation to the Columbia Shuswap Regional Board on Jan. 19, 2023. (Pacific Woodtech/Scott King photo)
Vernon research station one of numerous test sites for climate-based seed transfer