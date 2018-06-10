-Image: Contributed

Kamloops RCMP appeal to the public

RCMP are currently investigating an assault that appears to be targeted

Early Saturday morning, Kamloops RCMP received a call about a man receiving medical attention for serious but non-life threatening wounds.

The man was attacked by a number of unidentified suspects, the victim and suspects may know each other. The assault took place behind 2535 Glenview Ave.

Related:UPDATE: RCMP identify woman’s body found in South Thompson River in Kamloops

The police are collecting evidence from the scene. It appears the victim of this assault was targeted. Kamloops RCMP are unable comment any further due to the active investigation.

Related:Update: Cougar cub found in downtown Kamloops had to be euthanized

Residents of the area who may have heard or seen anything, or anyone else with information about this crime, are encouraged to contact the Kamloops RCMP at (250)878-300

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Eagle lands in trampoline enclosure
Next story
Complainant vs UBC prof Steven Galloway wants investigator’s report

Just Posted

B.C. Public Safety Announcement: Wildfires & Air Quality

The B.C. government issues PSA warning people to to stay alert

Lincoln Yarama riding high in the rodeo world

Chase student to defend championship title in Merritt

Reaching out to Okanagan homeless veterans

VETS Canada creating network across Okanagan Valley

A better way of voting?

Talk will look at advantages of proportional representation in light of upcoming BC referendum.

RCMP congratulate, warn graduates to celebrate responsibly

Vernon North Okanagan officers don’t want to end up being your unanticipated grad date

VIDEO: Eagle lands in trampoline enclosure

Vancouver Island family gets an unexpected visitor

Complainant vs UBC prof Steven Galloway wants investigator’s report

Lawyer says key paragraphs about complainant’s report of sexual harassment are blacked out

Kamloops RCMP appeal to the public

RCMP are currently investigating an assault that appears to be targeted

B.C. VIEWS: No time for maps in referendum

Made-up electoral systems rushed out for Green Party deadline

FIFA World Cup preview: Lionel Messi set to shine on the world stage in Group D

Argentina are the favourites to win Group D, as the battle for the runners-up will be a great one

Teen sensation Davies leads Whitecaps to 5-2 drubbing of Orlando City

Vancouver star scores once, helps on three more

Okanagan Military Tattoo seeks ticket sponsors

Organizers hope to help everyone see Vernon’s largest indoor show

UPDATE: Hindu organization asks B.C. company to pull ‘offensive’ jacket

Om Boys jacket features likeness of deity Ganesh holding a wrench

Online oldies radio station brings Canadian classics to the Okanagan

Dusty Discs Radio plays classic tracks and forgotten hits

Most Read