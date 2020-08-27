Kamloops RCMP say they have a team looking for explosives found under Lafarge Bridge Wednesday, Aug. 26 (Black Press Media files)

Kamloops RCMP close Lafarge Bridge after fisherman catches bag of explosives

Police specialists are now searching for the bag left floating under the bridge

Kamloops RCMP have shut down the city’s Lafarge Bridge while a specialist team searches for explosives reportedly floating in a nearby stretch of the Thompson River.

Sgt. Sascha Fesenko said the explosives were spotted Wednesday evening by a local fisherman who told police he had pulled a bag full of explosives onto his boat after drawing anchor at the north end of the bridge.

READ MORE: Kamloops RCMP report sixth bomb threat in two years

READ MORE: RCMP ID woman’s body pulled from Thompson River Lafarge Bridge

Responding officers found the man had put the bag back into the water off a nearby boat launch where, according to Sgt. Fesenko, the RCMP’s explosives disposal unit began their search Thursday afternoon.

Kamloops RCMP are asking the public to avoid the area around Lafarge Bridge, including the boat launch.

