RCMP cruiser. (File photo)

Kamloops RCMP investigate alleged abduction attempt

A 13-year-old boy told police he was approached and grabbed by a man

  • Mar. 30, 2020 1:00 p.m.
  • News

Police are looking into an alleged incident in Rayleigh on Sunday in which a young Kamloops teen said he was approached and then grabbed by a man with a mullet.

The 13-year-old boy told Mounties he was riding his bike near the Rayleigh Pub when a car pulled up. He said one of the occupants asked if he wanted a ride.

“The boy declined and the car pulled over and stopped,” RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said.

“A man got out of the vehicle, approached the boy on foot and allegedly grabbed him by the arm. The boy pulled free from the man and bicycled away.”

The boy told police there were two other men in the car. Each of the three men appeared to be in their 20s.

The man who approached the boy is described as white, standing 5-foot-8 with blond hair shaved on the sides and long in back. The boy told investigators the man was wearing a Metallica T-shirt and brown cargo pants.

One man in the car is described as having a shaved head, wearing a black sweater and black sweatpants. The other is described as having a dark complexion and hair and wearing a T-shirt and shorts.

The boy told police the vehicle was a grey, four-door Honda with tinted rear windows and a Thrasher bumper sticker. The first two letters on the licence plate may be “JV.”

The boy was treated for minor injuries he said he suffered while pulling away from the stranger.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: One dead, three others injured following stabbing in Kamloops

READ MORE: Clearwater RCMP look for missing Alberta man

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Snowfall warning in effect for Coquihalla Highway
Next story
WestJet extends international flight suspensions into May amid COVID-19 pandemic

Just Posted

BC Hydro quick to restore power after outage affects 12,000 customers in the Shuswap

Power was out for less than an hour

Grocery runs keep Salmon Arm delivery service busy

Businesses introduce ways to support customers while limiting contact

IN DEPTH: How B.C. emptied its hospitals to prepare for COVID-19

Thousands of beds have been freed up, but patients and seniors have had to sacrifice

Salmon Arm Silverbacks meet Snakes in BCHL simulated conference final

BCHL turns to video game and players from remaining teams to crown a simulated league playoff winner

Okanagan Spirits donating free sanitizer to those most at risk during COVID-19 pandemic

The Okanagan distillery’s spirits that would have become whisky or gin is now being denatured to make hand sanitizer

B.C. records first community death, but 70 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have recovered

Total of 970 novel coronavirus cases in B.C.

Stop skiing on Mount Mackenzie: Revelstoke Mountain Resort

The resort said access to the mountain is strictly prohibited at this time

Dyer: Use your COVID-19 time to fight climate change

Kristy Dyer is a columnist for Black Press Media who writes about the environment

Apartments evacuated during police stand-off

The incident occurred at Grand Forks apartment building on March 28

Canada expands 75% wage subsidy to COVID-19 affected businesses of all sizes: Trudeau

Program will provide up to $847 per week for each worker

Pay parking suspended at B.C. hospitals due to COVID-19

Temporary free parking reduces need for keypads, contact

Avalanche blocked Highway 1 near Revelstoke yesterday

Highway 1 over Rogers Pass was closed for most of the day

Kamloops RCMP investigate alleged abduction attempt

A 13-year-old boy told police he was approached and grabbed by a man

No need to press the walk button at some North Okanagan crosswalks

City automating intersections in response to COVID-19

Most Read