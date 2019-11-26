Kamloops teen who admitted to sexually assaulting social workers to get psych assessment

The 13-year-old boy’s identity is protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act

  • Nov. 26, 2019 3:22 p.m.
  • News

-Kamloops this Week

A Kamloops teenager who has admitted to a string of assaults and sexual assaults on social workers will undergo a psychiatric assessment.

The 13-year-old boy, whose identity is protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act, pleaded guilty in July to nine charges stemming from incidents involving youth care workers.

Details of the assaults have not yet been made public.

During a brief hearing in Kamloops provincial court on Monday, a judge ordered the teen undergo psychiatric tests prior to sentencing.

Lawyers are expected to meet on Jan. 6 to set a date for sentencing.

READ MORE: Tent city on Leon Avenue moved to north Kelowna

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Human rights complaint filed against Vancouver School Board for handling of racist video
Next story
Salmon Arm councillor Kevin Flynn to chair CSRD board

Just Posted

Salmon Arm Atom girls hockey team wins Penticton tournament

Salmon Arm team goes undefeated, beating the host team for the championship

Salmon Arm councillor Kevin Flynn to chair CSRD board

Outgoing chair Rhona Martin declined nomination, will serve as vice-chair

Misspelled road sign gives Okanagan community a chuckle

Typo leaves residents wondering if road has been renamed

Semi in ditch on Highway 1 west of Sicamous

Traffic reduced to single lane, alternating

Salmon Arm signs four-year contract with Rosa’s Taco Stand

Councillor says city must invite proposals to ensure it gets best value for facilities

Privacy watchdogs say B.C.-based firm broke rules for political ads on Facebook

AggregateIQ provides election-related software and political advertising

Kamloops teen who admitted to sexually assaulting social workers to get psych assessment

The 13-year-old boy’s identity is protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act

Shuswap history in pictures: Skiing Larch Hills

Do you know the names of these cross-country skiers?

Column: Wolverine tracking and the tale of Terrible Ted

Shuswap Outdoors by Hank Shelley

Cherry still touted a great Canadian by North Okanagan restaurant

Don Cherry’s Sports Grill hasn’t had any issues or complaints

Column: Keeping those extremities warm in the winter

Great Outdoors by James Murray

Letter: Pot shop proposed for South Shuswap not family oriented

Writer argues application is about making more money at any cost

Column: Highway maintenance topic of upcoming meeting in South Shuswap

Directors notes by Electoral Area C Director Paul Demenok

Co-accused in Penticton home invasion allegedly breaches bail – again

Jesse Mason, 32, has allegedly been granted and breached his bail twice in two months

Most Read