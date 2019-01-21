Kamloops video rental store robbed for second time in 8 days

Movie Mart was robbed on Jan. 11 and held up again on Saturday afternoon under very similar circumstances

  Jan. 21, 2019
Police are looking into whether a robbery Saturday at a downtown Kamloops video rental store could be connected to another holdup at the same business just over a week earlier.

Mounties were called to Movie Mart, in the 300-block of St. Paul Street, just after 1 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a robbery.

Investigators believe a masked man entered the store carrying a knife, jumped the counter and forced an employee to open the cash register.

The suspect is believed to have fled with cash west down St. Paul Street and cut through the parking lot of the Double Tree Hotel before meeting up with another man in the back alley.

The store clerk was not injured, according to police.

Movie Mart was held up previously on Jan. 11 under similar circumstances.

In that instance, police have said, a masked man entered the store armed with a knife. He jumped the counter and demanded the clerk open the till before fleeing west down St. Paul Street with cash.

“The Kamloops RCMP are still investigating and can’t confirm whether both incidents are related yet,” RCMP Staff Sgt. Mat Van Laer said.

The suspect in Saturday’s robbery is described as a white man standing about five-foot-eight and weighing 160 pounds. He was wearing a black touque and a black bandana with a grey zip-up hoodie, blue jeans, grey running shoes and black gloves. The man with whom he met up after leaving the store is believed to have been about the same size wearing a black baseball hat, a black pea coat over top of a grey hoodie, blue jeans and white running shoes with blue laces. He was carrying a red Under Armour duffle bag.

Van Laer urged anyone with information about either robbery to call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

