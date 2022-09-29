Katie Couric reveals breast cancer diagnosis.

Katie Couric reveals breast cancer diagnosis.

On Sept. 28, journalist Katie Couric revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer a few months ago.

“June 21, 2022, was the first day of summer, my 8th wedding anniversary, and the day I found out I had breast cancer,” Couric said.

A post on her website entitled “Why Not Me” went on to describe the moments after she received the news.

Subscribe to Today In BC YouTube Channel HERE

Follow Today In BC on Instagram HERE

“I felt sick and the room started to spin. I was in the middle of an open office, so I walked to a corner and spoke quietly, my mouth unable to keep up with the questions swirling in my head,” she said.

Couric explained in the post that her gynecologist had reminded her that she was overdue for a mammogram. A routine breast sonogram and a follow-up biopsy revealed that she had cancer. In July, Couric had surgery to remove a tumour from her breast that was “2.5 centimetres, roughly the size of an olive” and underwent radiation.

The treatment ended on Sept. 27.

According to Couric, she went public with her experience to share a teachable moment she hopes will save lives.

“Please get your annual mammogram. I was six months late this time. I shudder to think what might have happened if I had put it off longer. But just as importantly, please find out if you need additional screening,” said Couric.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Cancercelebrity birthdays

Previous story
B.C. experts predicting bad flu season as people drop masks, return to travel
Next story
We are all related: 5-Band Salute to celebrate Secwépemc culture, return of sockeye salmon

Just Posted

After a delay, Habitat for Humanity will be moving ahead in October 2022 with its 20-unit housing project on 10th Avenue NE in Salmon Arm. (GTA Architecture image)
Habitat for Humanity moves ahead with Salmon Arm 20-unit housing project

To mark this dominant year of the Adams River sockeye salmon run, the Little Shuswap Lake Band is hosting a series of Indigenous cultural events at Tsútswecw Provincial Park from Sept. 30 to Oct. 23. (File photo)
We are all related: 5-Band Salute to celebrate Secwépemc culture, return of sockeye salmon

Boil water notice has been issued on Monday, Dec. 13 in regards to construction work relating to the water twinning project being undertaken by TwinCon Enterprises Ltd.
Precautionary boil water notice for Grindrod

A Salmon Arm candidate election sign lay crumpled at the intersection of 20th Street SE and Auto Road SE on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm resident startles election sign thieves, winds up with collection of candidates