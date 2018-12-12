Kelowna airport advises travellers to plan ahead this holiday season

YLW is expecting more than 100,000 passengers to move through the terminal over next three weeks

Kelowna International Airport is expected to be a busy place over the Christmas holidays. —Image: Capital News file

Kelowna International Airport says it is anticipating another busy holiday season, with more than 100,000 passengers expected to pass though its terminal over the next three weeks.

So it is advising passengers to plan ahead and prepare for longer than normal wait times at the airport, in order to reduce travel-related stress.

YLW says it expects increased, but steady traffic flow from Dec. 14 through Jan. 6. The busiest travel days of the season will be Dec. 21 through Dec. 27.

It says to make your travel experience as easy as possible you should:

• Consider alternative transportation to YLW—Although there are more than 2,600 stalls available, parking at YLW is expected to reach full capacity during this peak period. People travelling during this period should also consider alternative transportation to the airport, such as taxi and limousine services, airport shuttles, public transit or having a friend drop them off.

• Explore parking options—There are a number of parking options available to travelers, including short- and long-term, curbside and valet. YLW also has a cell phone waiting area near the airport plaza. Those needing to park at YLW should follow signage and parking lot staff directions.

• Arrive at the airport early—The airport terminal building opens at 3:30 a.m. with check-in counters for most airlines, security screening and food services available at 4 a.m. It is recommended to check-in and drop off your baggage for domestic flights at least 90 minutes before your departure time and at least two hours prior to international flights.

• Know what you can bring through security screening—Avoid surrendering items and guarantee that your valuables make it through security screening. Search CATSA’s permitted and non-permitted lists to see which items to pack in your carry-on and checked baggage. If you’re bringing gifts, leave them unwrapped as they may need to be inspected. Check with your airline to learn about their baggage restrictions and fees.

• Confirm your airline’s identification requirements and pet policies—Check with your airline to ensure you have the required identification and valid travel documentation for everyone, including children. Some airlines have restrictions on travelling with pets during peak holiday periods. Talk to your airline in advance if you’re planning on travelling with your pet.

YLW is expected to surpass an annual total of two million passengers later this month, setting new record for passenger volume at the city owned and operated airport.

For more holiday travel tips, visit ylw.kelowna.ca.

