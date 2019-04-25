Kelowna baby store shops for Mamas for Mamas

Baby & Me donated more than $10,000 worth of supplies to the charity

Screenshot of video posted by Baby & Me on Facebook photo-contributed

Kelowna’s Baby & Me just printed the longest bill for a good cause.

They went on a shopping spree that totalled $11,667.99 for the charity, Mamas for Mamas.

“Everything from carriers to diaper bags and baths, to pottys and teethers with lots of our favorite jammies for ages six months to six years,” said a post on social media.

READ MORE: ‘Amazing they could do that:’ Baby who got organ donation now healthy 6-year-old

“The support we get from the community really allows us to give back in a big way. My family received help when I was growing up so this is one of my favorite things to do every year.”

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Counsellors: Grief can come in many forms after Salmon Arm shooting
Next story
Canada banning oil, gas and mining from marine protected areas

Just Posted

Celista woman asks that people stop swiping daffodils from memorial bed

Cynthia Bentley honours memory of those lost to cancer by planting 100 daffodils each year

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sunny today, rain expected tonight

Friday is expected to be rainy.

Counsellors: Grief can come in many forms after Salmon Arm shooting

Community members urged to stay connected with others following trauma

Transportation ministry promises paving near Salmon Arm, Sicamous

Salmon Valley Road, Yankee Flats Road and Highway 1 near Sicamous on the resurfacing list

Salmon Arm RCMP reminds public to lock up valuables

Police say most theft from vehicle complaints involve cars left unlocked overnight

VIDEO: Driver in bizarre hit-and-run at B.C. car dealership turns herself in

Police believe alcohol was a factor in incident causing estimated $15,000 in damages

B.C., Ottawa talk 50/50 split on abandoned bus-route service

B.C. has paid $2 million on a bus service for the northern part of the province

‘B.C. cannot wait for action’: Top doctor urges province to decriminalize illicit drugs

Dr. Bonnie Henry says current approach in ‘war on drugs’ has criminalized and stigmatized drug users

B.C. woman, 76, challenges alcohol-screening laws after failing to give breath sample

Norma McLeod was unable to provide a sample because of her medical conditions

New report on 2017 wildfires calls for better coordination with B.C. First Nations

Tsilhqot’in National Government documents 2017 disaster and lists 33 calls to action

Fatal accident near Manning Park closes Highway 3

No alternative routes available

Okanagan experience for the Blue Man Group

The world tour of the Blue Man Group came to Penticton this week for two shows.

B.C. youth coach banned amid sexual harassment, bullying scandal: Water Polo Canada

Justin Mitchell can’t take part in Water Polo Canada events or clubs

Wilson-Raybould: Feds want to just ‘manage the problem’ of Indigenous Peoples

Former federal justice minister speaks at First Nations Justice Council meeting in B.C.

Most Read