A busy Bernard Avenue in downtown Kelowna on May 18, 2020. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Kelowna businesses close after recent COVID-19 concerns

Rustic Reel Brewing Co. and Train Station Pub have closed their doors temporarily

Kelowna’s Train Station Pub and Rustic Reel Brewing Co. are again closing their doors due to recent COVID-19 concerns in the city.

This comes after recent exposures at private gatherings in Kelowna resulted in community exposure to the virus. As of July 17, 35 cases of the virus have been identified related to the local exposures — six of those being Kelowna General Hospital employees.

Since the outbreak, a couple of establishments have decided to temporarily cease operations while staff members get tested.

Train Station Pub posted an announcement on July 19, that it would be closing temporarily after a staff member test positive for COVID-19.

“We have reached out to Interior Health upon receiving this information on Sunday, July 19 and waiting to hear back,” reads an announcement by Train Station on Instagram.

“We have also reached out to Service Canada’s COVID line and they have directed us to continue to have our team self-monitor for symptoms and were confident in our existing safety and cleaning protocols.”

According to the pub, Interior Health did not feel there was a need to close or take any additional measures at this time. However, out of an abundance of caution, the pub decided to close Sunday night as well as Monday, July 20 to regroup.

READ MORE: Okanagan winery and Kelowna gym announce COVID-19 exposure

Rustic Reel Brewing Co. temporarily shut down over concerns some of their staff may have been exposed to COVID-19.

In a July 18 post to their Facebook page, the brewery located on Vaughn Avenue stated they would be closed until Wednesday, awaiting the results of COVID-19 tests which all their staff would be taking. According to the post, the reason for the concern is multiple staff members visiting establishments that later reported confirmed COVID-19 cases.

“Thank you so much for your understanding. It’s heartbreaking to make this decision on a gorgeous sunny day. We can’t wait to reopen for you,” the post reads.

Quails Gate Winery in West Kelowna has also announced that Interior Health has advised staff that someone who tested positive for COVID-19 visited the wine shop at the winery on July 7. Although, the winery is not being told to close and will remain in operation.

READ MORE: Kelowna arts groups hammered by COVID-19

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Road cleared following South Okanagan incident
Next story
RCMP seek assistance in locating missing West Kelowna man

Just Posted

South Shuswap public hearings focus on cannabis facility, proposed strata

COVID-19 protocols to be in effect during meeting at Sorrento Memorial Hall

Shuswap carpenter welcomes live music at work

Solid Urban Studio owner Adam Seward continues to expand business, realize dream

Morning Start: Antarctica is considered a desert

Your morning start for Monday, July 20, 2020

Interior Health issues Vernon drug alert

Purple fentanyl found to include methamphetamine in test

Active volcanoes in South Okanagan

Crater Mountain is one of 16 volcanoes of the Penticton Group of Volcanoes

‘It’s still surreal’: Authorities look for cause of deadly Alberta glacier bus crash

The Columbia Icefield is one of the largest non-polar icefields in the world

Horoscopes for the week of July 20

Weekly horoscopes by Morgan Fava

VIDEO: Summerland mayor destroys bandanas with Confederate symbol

Confederate flag shown at anti-racism parade on July 16 had been purchased at local store

B.C.’s COVID-19 deficit could go deeper than $12.5 billion

Scenarios suggest $15 billion or ‘more optimistic’ $10 billion

Vehicle fire believed to be deliberately set: Kelowna RCMP

Nobody was injured during the early-morning blaze

ICBC moves to appointment-based system for all in-office driver services

Services include licence renewals, knowledge tests, tickets

RCMP seek assistance in locating missing West Kelowna man

49-year-old Glen Tarbut from West Kelowna was last seen on July 17

Kelowna’s Jackknife Brewing helps launch Diversity in Brewing Scholarship

Diversity in Brewing’s objective is to promote and foster a diverse, respectful, and welcoming brewing industry

4G tower coming to Okanagan neighbourhood

Rogers tower 4G, not 5G, in Lake Country

Most Read