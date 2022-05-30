Firefighter Bo Kutsiuruba, 6th from left, with volunteers with Firefighter Aid Ukraine. (Submitted)

Firefighter Bo Kutsiuruba, 6th from left, with volunteers with Firefighter Aid Ukraine. (Submitted)

Kelowna fire department donates to Ukrainian war effort

Ukrainian-born fireman delivers trailer full of equipment

The Kelowna Fire Department is helping extinguish the blaze that is the Russian-Ukraine war.

Teaming up with Vernon Fire Rescue, Kelowna Fire recently donated 50 sets of turnout gear, along with boots and helmets, to Firefighter Aid Ukraine.

The donation is especially impactful for the local squad – one of their own, Bo Kutsiuruba, was born and raised in Ukraine. He personally delivered a full trailer of the donated equipment all the way to Edmonton last week, where he has developed a relationship with Edmonton Fire, who will help fly the equipment to Ukraine.

Equipment being inventoried and prepped for flight to Ukraine. (Submitted)

Equipment being inventoried and prepped for flight to Ukraine. (Submitted)

“The Firefighting profession transcends borders and oceans,” said Kelowna Firefighters Local 953 President Jason Picklyk, who added that he was “so proud” of Kutsiuruba.

“We are all cut from the same cloth with a passion for duty and to serve our communities and keep them safe. It’s a true fraternity of those in this profession. When we see our brothers and sisters staying and serving in the utmost of horrifying conditions it makes us all want to help them out as much as we can.”

In the past, Kelowna Fire has made donations to countries in South America and Mexico.

READ MORE: Lake Country Fire bettering the team with leadership grants

READ MORE: Reach for your bike instead of your car keys: Kelowna mayor

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaDonationfirefightersUkraine

Previous story
Okanagan deer with arrow in ear is OK to be left alone: Conservation
Next story
Park the car and use active transportation instead May 30 to June 5

Just Posted

Playwright and actor Laura Michel, from the Adams Lake band, creates play focusing on resilience, strength of those working to preserve languages, culture for future generations. Play runs from June 2 to 11 at Pavilion Theatre in Kamloops. (Photo contributed)
40-plus interviews help Shuswap playwright create story of Indigenous language survival

Clare Caner, Lauren Van der pauw, Kiannika August-Sjodin , Kendra Davis, Hayden Gennings, Natalie Demer, Audrey Harper, Rhys Gennings, Lanika Mihalick and Avelyn Smith practise for Shuswap Dance’s year-end shows on June 10 and 11, followed by a Gala Show on June 17. (Contributed)
Shuswap Dance students to leap down Yellow Brick Road for year-end shows

Atilio Pasutto shows off the custom interior of his ’42 Ford Coup at the 10th annual car show and shine at Finlayson Park on Canada Day in 2017. Show and shine organizers are looking to bring the event back to Main Street this July. (File photo)
Sicamous council parks request to close Main Street for Canada Day weekend show and shine

More than 30 teams participated in the 2022 Cycle for Strong Kids (Brittany Webster - Capital News)
Cycle for Strong Kids surpasses $80,000 goal to support Okanagan families