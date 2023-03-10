Kelowna Fire Department fire truck. (Capital News file)

Kelowna Fire Department fire truck. (Capital News file)

B.C. firefighter pleads guilty to voyeurism

A charge of voyeurism involves secretly observing or recording nudity in a private place

A Kelowna firefighter pled guilty to a single count of voyeurism in Vernon courts on March 9.

The ten-year employee of Kelowna’s fire department, Jason Stoodley, will be sentenced on April 19.

In the Criminal Code of Canada, voyeurism means that a person was secretly observed while nude, exposed or was surreptitiously recorded for sexual purposes. The definition includes electronic recordings and all instances where a person had a reasonable expectation of privacy.

The City of Kelowna 2021 Statement of Financial Information lists that Stoodley was paid $112,446 for working as a firefighter in 2021.

Stoodley was originally charged with making or publishing child pornography, and two counts of voyeurism on July 3.

His lawyer, Julian van der Walle, said that the pornography charge has been stayed and Stoodley will only be convicted for one count of voyeurism.

Van der Walle was otherwise unavailable for comment.

The details of the alleged incident are unknown at this time.

READ MORE: Kelowna firefighter charged with making/publishing child pornography

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownafirefightersVernon

Previous story
Three killed in Vernon house fire
Next story
B.C. announces spring COVID-19 boosters to be available soon

Just Posted

MisMacK Clean Cosmetics, founded by Missy MacKintosh, and Trilogy Solutions are nominated for B.C. Small Business Awards. (Black Press file photo)
Two Salmon Arm small businesses up for B.C. awards

Salmon Arm’s Jim McConnell and Juanita Austin spent 58 days over the summer travelling across the country and back in their electric vehicle. (Photo contributed)
Viewpoint: ‘Blood batteries’ highlight human rights issues, not an argument for fossil fuels

City council decided on Feb. 27, 2023 that a tent encampment on 3rd Street SW across from the Salvation Army building in Salmon Arm must be moved by March 15. (File photo)
Letter: Tent encampment’s effect on Salmon Arm soccer field concerns resident

The Melawmen Collective is one of the musical acts that will be performing at the Pellsqepts Spring Winds Music Festival at Pierre’s Point on Saturday, March 18, 2023. (File photo)
Indigenous culture to be celebrated in new music festival taking place near Salmon Arm