Kelowna-Lake Country MP announces investment in local woman-led business

Early on International Women’s Day, MP for Kelowna-Lake Country Stephen Fuhr, alongside the federal government, announced an $81,000 investment into Curatio Networks Inc., a social health platform from CEO Lynda Brown-Ganzert.

“The women entrepreneurs and business leaders in Kelowna-Lake Country make incredible contributions to our economy and community every day,” said Fuhr. “I’m proud to be a part of a Liberal government that takes women’s economic empowerment seriously and is finding ways to increase the number of women-owned businesses here in our communities and across the country.”

Curatio is a Canadian social health platform which has its headquarters in Vancouver but has offices in Kelowna as well.

The $81,000 investment will help the company expand international marketing and sales, which is part of the government’s Women Entrepreneurship Strategy.

The Women Entrepreneurship Strategy is a $2 billion dollar investment that aims to advance women’s economic empowerment, and to double the number of women-owned businesses in Canada by 2025.

According to the consulting firm McKinsey, Canada could increase its GPD by $150 billion by 2026 by advancing gender equality. Of the 1.2 million small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, only 16 per cent are owned by women.

“The Women Entrepreneurship Strategy addresses these challenges while complementing our government’s efforts to advance gender equality, including addressing pay equity, introducing more affordable childcare, and putting an end to gender-based violence,” said Fuhr in a news release.

