A photo of the drugs seized on the sailboat that was caught off the coast of Nova Scotia. (Photo: RCMP)

A photo of the drugs seized on the sailboat that was caught off the coast of Nova Scotia. (Photo: RCMP)

Kelowna man arrested after 500 kilos of cocaine found on boat near Nova Scotia

Aleck Villeneuve, 38, faces several drug trafficking charges

A Kelowna man was arrested after allegedly being caught with more than 500 kilograms of cocaine.

Aleck Villeneuve, 38, is alleged to have been one of two people on a sailboat that was stopped by the Canadian Coast Guard off Nova Scotia on Sunday, Aug. 29.

The coast guard, along with Quebec RCMP, initiated a search to locate a suspicious boat. As officers approached the boat, smoke was observed and fire rapidly spread throughout the sailboat.

While the occupants of the sailboat were taken into custody on board a coast guard vessel, the officers assigned to control the fire noticed packages floating in the cabin. The packaging, shape and size were similar to cocaine packages seized in the past, stated Mounties.

Investigators seized 552 kilograms of suspected cocaine. Villeneuve and Karin Marley Simons, 32, were both arrested in relation to the incident.

Both face charges of conspiracy to import narcotics. Villeneuve faces additional charges of importing cocaine and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Simons is currently wanted by police. He escaped police custody while receiving care in a hospital.

READ MORE: RCMP seek witnesses in early-morning crash that left 2 UBC students dead

@paulatr12
paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CrimeDrugsKelownaNova Scotia

Previous story
Kids’ donation to Sicamous Fire Department matched by local business, doctor
Next story
Judge dismisses B.C. mom’s attempt to block son’s gender affirming surgery

Just Posted

A letter from a Salmon Arm resident regarding traffic and pedestrian safety concerns at the Okanagan Avenue and 20th Street intersection was received by city council and is being forwarded to the city’s Traffic Safety Committee for consideration. (Google Maps image)
Salmon Arm resident asks for four-way stop at Okanagan Avenue and 20th Street

Sicamous Fire Chief Brett Ogino received a donation to the Sicamous Fire Department from (left to right) Harlowe Bird, 2, Aleeah Bird, 7, Avery Sanche, 5, Kennedy Sanche, 7, and Jase Sanche, 2, in October of 2021. (District of Sicamous image)
Kids’ donation to Sicamous Fire Department matched by local business, doctor

Barb Duplisse, Marlise Albertson, John Moncrieff, Pat MacLeod, Telus Okanagan Ambassadors president Melanie Collins, Liz Pastorchik, Georgina Beausoleil and Marlene Moncrieff display the Telus Community Ambassador Volunteer of the Year award received by MacLeod along with items they’ve made for donation. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm knitters’ good work recognized with Telus volunteer of the year award

Black scars above Monte Lake from the White Rock Lake wildfire are captured by drone footage Oct. 4, 2021. (Erick Ortiz video still)
VIDEO: White Rock Lake destruction in Monte Lake caught on camera