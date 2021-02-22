Kelowna man arrested after alleged stabbing

Kelowna RCMP arrested a man in Ellison after he allegedly stabbed another man on Sunday afternoon.
Police said officers arrived at a residence in the 3000-block of Seratoga Road just after 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 21. The suspect had reportedly broken into the home and assaulted another man with an edged weapon.
The victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
The 42-year-old suspect was arrested and remains in custody, and will be brought before the court.
Those with information about the incident can call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. For anonymous tips, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.