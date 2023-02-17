Kelowna Courthouse (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

Kelowna man guilty of killing man with vehicle, now accused of baseball bat beating

George Young is on trial for charges of aggravated assault

A Kelowna man accused of beating a person with a baseball bat took the stand in a Supreme Court room on Thursday, the ninth day of a ten day trial.

Geroge Young was charged with aggravated assault after an incident on Aug. 14, 2021, near the intersection of Gordon Drive and Harvey Avenue.

The 42-year-old has a lengthy criminal history and had served 14 separate jail terms for 37 prior convictions by 2011.

He was convicted of criminal negligence after hitting and dragging and then crushing man into a curb with his minivan on New Year’s Day 2010.

In 2011, Young was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison after pleading guilty to the lesser charge of negligence rather than the initial charge of second degree murder for the vehicular incident.

On Feb. 16, 2023, in Kelowna court, a video of the baseball bat incident that was taken by a bystander was played as evidence. In the short video, Young appears to strike a man referred to as Tyler, twice.

In the video, a woman off camera is heard yelling “he just hit him four times in the head.”

The court was also shown footage of Tyler arriving at the Kelowna General Hospital emergency department without a shirt on with what appears to be blood on his face and torso.

RCMP were called to the incident and canvassed the neighbourhood to search for witnesses before returning to the detachment.

Several hours after the alleged altercation, police returned to the neighbourhood to question more people. While the RCMP were speaking to the residents of what they were told is the home of one of those involved in the altercation, Young appeared at the house.

Young was then placed under arrest and taken into custody for questioning.

Before Young took the stand in court and gave a testimony, the judge placed a ban on the publication of any new information given by the accused.

After Young’s testimony is complete, the judge will decide which information can be published. The judge will make a decision in March.

