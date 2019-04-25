Kelowna man speaks up for limb loss awareness after losing leg

Ralph Zaiser is getting used to life as a recent amputee

Four months ago, Ralph Zaiser lost his right leg.

While the road to recovery has been difficult for him, Zaiser has now noticed how large his community of supporters has grown. He found a way to help amputees, and others, face and conquer the same daily challenges.

“I see all the people that have mobility issues out there in the world, it means a lot to me to be a voice for those people,” said Zaiser. “I want to make a difference.”

READ MORE: Kelowna local acts as role model for other amputees

READ MORE: Recovering Kelowna addict rises above her past

Zaiser is starting small and organizing a walk to bring attention to this issue he’s passionate about. With Limb Loss Awareness month ending at the end of April, he said this was one of the ways he could take back control and do something positive in his community.

Zaiser invites Kelowna residents to join him in his walk April 27 at Orchard Park Mall, in hopes to bring more attention to Limb Loss Awareness month. After four months of noticing all the little things that have changed in his life, like getting a person with disabilities parking permit to using the automatic door-opener at the gym, he wants to highlight and celebrate the difficulties amputees and people with mobility issues overcome.

He’s taken it upon himself to promote the walk by placing posters and flyers throughout the city and at Parkinson Recreation Centre, where he notices a lot of people with mobility issues living the best they can. Zaiser has also gathered the support of local businesses, who have offered generous gift cards to those joining in the walk.

READ MORE: Kelowna teens helped by War Amps

Montana’s, Safeway, The Keg, GOLFTEC and Moxie’s are among the businesses that have made donations. Zaiser said that there will be 40 gift cards given away worth over $2,300 for participants.

“I’m literally learning to walk again,” said Zaiser. “I walk at the mall and use the mall for my rehabilitation, and I’ve gone out and done all the leg work, excuse the pun, and if I choose to look at it in a positive light, and do something positive with it, then that’s the direction I’m going to go.”

READ MORE: 43 Okanagan College students enter studies with help of government

Zaiser’s walk kicks off at 10 a.m. April 27 at the Orchard Park Mall food court.

He said that participants can look for him wearing a white t-shirt that reads:

“I am learning to walk. Walk with me.”

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New bargaining dates set for Interior mill workers, owners
Next story
University mourns student who died in B.C. canoeing accident

Just Posted

Long awaited Kelowna murder trial is scheduled to begin Monday

Stephen Pirko is charged in the killing of Christopher Ausman in 2014

Regulating drones harassing birds tricky for Salmon Arm council

City seeks clarity and options on restricting drone use in sensitive ecological areas

Celista woman asks that people stop swiping daffodils from memorial bed

Cynthia Bentley honours memory of those lost to cancer by planting 100 daffodils each year

New bargaining dates set for Interior mill workers, owners

Northern agreement expected to set a precedent for local workers during May negotiations

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sunny today, rain expected tonight

Friday is expected to be rainy.

Video: Large dust devil swirls through downtown Chase

Residents look on as column climbs about 90 feet into the air

Okanagan College bring hot bats to beat Dinos

The Coyotes now top the league

Northern B.C. high school student reaches 100,000 followers on YouTube

Voice actor, animator, Jericho Fortune has more than 30-million views on his channel GTAGAMER222

‘Bring your memories’: Vigil planned for Kelowna woman who was found at Gyro Beach

Police are still investigating Caitlin Bradley’s death

University mourns student who died in B.C. canoeing accident

Andrew Milner, 19, was in his second year with the University of Calgary’s basketball program

RCMP arrest B.C. man following threatening Vaisakhi Facebook post

Post made reference to pressure cooker bomb at massive Surrey parade

Osoyoos among B.C. resort towns to get share of $2.5-million in tourism cash

Changes to RMI funding are bringing more money to places like Harrison and Tofino

Arrest made in off-road Okanagan park detour

RCMP air services helps track down 36-year-old suspect

Petition urges limits on retail cannabis stores in Summerland

Ban on downtown stores, increased regulations in other areas proposed

Most Read