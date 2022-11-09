Kamloops RCMP arrested a Kelowna man with a Canada-wide warrant on Monday, Nov. 7 (Black Press Media files)

Kelowna man with Canada-wide warrant arrested in Kamloops after stealing security vehicle

Joseph Alain Parent, 46, was arrested on five charges on Monday, Nov. 7

A Kelowna man with a Canada-wide warrant is back in custody after being arrested in Kamloops on Monday, Nov. 7.

On Monday, Kamloops RCMP responded to reports of a security vehicle that crashed into a light standard on Seymour Street West, and continued to drive down Columbia Street. Around the same time, the RCMP received a report of a stolen security vehicle.

Joseph Alain Parent, 46, was arrested on five charges: theft of motor vehicle, theft under $5,000, mischief, dangerous driving, and possession of stolen property. The police also used the Canada-wide warrant on Parent for being unlawfully at large.

Multiple officers along with the dog service unit, Kamloops RCMP Targeted Enforcement Unit and Municipal Traffic Unit, t responded to the area, both in marked and unmarked vehicles, said Kamloops RCMP Spokesperson Cpl. Crystal Evelyn.

“Thanks to the continuous updates provided on the vehicle’s location, officers were able to wait until the vehicle was safely stopped in Valleyview Square before moving in to take the suspect into custody.”

Parent is set to appear in court on Thursday, Dec. 1.

