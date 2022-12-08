(Stock photo)

Kelowna nurse suspended after inappropriate access and sharing of health record

The nurse will be suspended for 3 weeks and will complete remedial education in Responsible Nursing

A Kelowna nurse has been suspended after violating the privacy of a patient.

Antonius Gremmen has been reprimanded after an incident in March when he accessed a patient’s personal health record and then shared the details of the patient’s treatment with a third party when he was “expressly prohibited from doing so,” reads the Consent Agreement that was published by the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives on Dec. 5.

Gremmen accessed the health records without clinical justification, said the agreement.

Gremmen has agreed to a suspension of their nursing registration for three weeks and will complete remedial education in Responsible Nursing.

The Inquiry Committee is satisfied that the terms will protect the public.

READ MORE: ‘We light this fire to remember them’: Kelowna memorial for Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaHospitalsnurse

Previous story
American WNBA star Griner freed in swap for Russian arms dealer Bout
Next story
Inside B.C.’s new cabinet: a look at some of the key moves as David Eby takes over

Just Posted

PLAY Shuswap facilitates activities that promote physical literacy. (PLAY Shuswap)
PLAY Shuswap focused on getting people moving, staying active

Salmon Arm resident Tim Kubash said a lack of staffing contributed to him being prevented from boarding his WestJet flight home from Victoria on Dec. 3, 2022. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm man kept from boarding WestJet flight due to battery in wheelchair

A Sicamous, B.C. nurse has agreed to a one-year suspension after the regulatory college found he wasn’t following proper hygiene procedures. (Shutterstock photo)
Sicamous nurse suspended 1 year for unsanitary catheter use, not washing hands

A bear walks off with a bag of garbage plucked from a residential garbage can, and heads off into the woods to feast. (Ross Davies/Special to Black Press)
Bears most attracted by garbage, livestock and bird feeders in Shuswap