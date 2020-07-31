Image: Aaron Hemens

Kelowna police search for suspect who allegedly robbed bank with a gun

The bank will be closed for the rest of the day

The RBC Royal Bank on Pandosy Street near KLO Road is closed after it was robbed allegedly by a man with a gun.

The bank manager confirmed the robbery occurred about 10 a.m., July 31.

RCMP is on scene and investigating along side police dog and air services.

According to Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy police learned that the suspect entered the financial institution, produced what appeared to be a handgun and demanded cash. He fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

“Officers are conducting a coordinated search for the individual and are asking the public to report any suspicious activity immediately,” said Cpl. Noseworthy “Please do not approach or attempt to stop this person if you believe you have seen him.”

The suspect is described as male, wearing a dark baseball cap, sunglasses, a grey hooded sweatshirt and a mask.

Anyone with any information about this crime can contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

Crime

