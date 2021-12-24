The investigation resulted in a substantial seizure of illicit drugs that were being sold to youth in Kelowna (Kelowna RCMP)

The investigation resulted in a substantial seizure of illicit drugs that were being sold to youth in Kelowna (Kelowna RCMP)

Kelowna RCMP arrest two men for selling drugs to teens

RCMP seized enough drugs for an entire highschool in Dec. 9 bust

Two men have been arrested for selling drugs to teens.

After a year-long investigation, Kelowna RCMP searched a condo on the 1400 block of Richter St. where they uncovered illicit drugs intended for teenagers.

The Dec. 9 search uncovered approximately 4 lbs of psilocybin, 40 lbs of cannabis, 1300 tabs of LSD, $10,000.00 in cash, and a 2017 Jaguar SUV, among other items.

The suspects were texting and meeting up with teens around Kelowna.

The drug dealers, 37 and 50, will both be facing charges of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, trafficking in a controlled substance, and possession for the purpose of distributing cannabis under the Controlled Drugs & Substances Act and Cannabis Act.

READ MORE: Highway closures likely increasing drug toxicity in B.C.’s interior

“Parents are reminded to monitor who their children are in contact with as the suspects in this investigation were not overly sophisticated,” said Sgt. Desmond Kiehlbauch of Proactive Enforcement. “Monitoring the communication of youth in similar situations could prevent them from consuming harmful substances”.

For more information about the supports available to youth and their families, contact Foundry Kelowna at (236) 420-2803 or visit their website at foundrybc.ca.

READ MORE: Police uncover drug lab in West Kelowna home under evacuation order due to Mount Law wildfire

READ MORE: Record number of toxic drug deaths in B.C. Interior this year: coroners service

READ MORE: Interior Health issues drug supply advisory for the Okanagan region

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaDrugs

Previous story
Gym owners explain why they remain open despite public health order mandating they close
Next story
Meteorologist looks back at extreme heat in June: ‘Worst weather event of my career’

Just Posted

The SAS choir performs at Song Sparrow Hall during the recording of The Wharf Sessions, a digital album celebrating the spirit of Wednesday On the Wharf that the Salmon Arm Arts Centre staff released in 2021. (Contributed)
Year in Review: Salmon Arm Arts Centre continues to find ways to spark creativity,connection

After knocking out a hedge fire at a 17th Street SE residence near the corner of Okanagan Avenue, Salmon Arm firefighters douse the bushes behind the home and the surrounding area on Thursday, April 15, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Year in Review: Pandemic, heat wave put firefighters to the test

Members of the Royal Canadian Air Force’s 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron visited Shuswap Lake for a training exercise with Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue (RCMSAR) Shuswap Station 106 members on Oct. 13, 2021. (Contributed)
Shuswap volunteers save four lives, assist 29 others during 40 missions in four busy months

The final three days of June of 2021 in B.C. were record-setting, with temperatures reaching highs of 45-49 C in some parts of the province. (Contributed)
Meteorologist looks back at extreme heat in June: ‘Worst weather event of my career’