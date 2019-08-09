Cst. Robyn Boffy found the pug and dubbed him McPuggerson. (Kelowna RCMP)

Kelowna RCMP find furry friend ‘McPuggerson’ in hot car

RCMP remind public that your pup would rather stay home than in a hot vehicle

Kelowna RCMP found and rescued a new initiate for the RCMP Police Dog Section in a hot car Aug 8.

Unfortunately, the pug who was aptly named McPuggerson by Cst. Robyn Boffy did not pass the tests to become a permanent member of the force.

After being found in distress, the pup was cleared by a local vet and turned over to RDCO Animal Control Services.

The RCMP remind the public that a hot car is no place for a pet, especially with the 35 C temperatures the Okanagan has been seeing this week.

