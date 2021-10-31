(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

Kelowna RCMP investigates racist graffiti left on local business

The incident happened at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30

Racist graffiti spray-painted on a Kelowna business on Saturday morning (Oct. 30) is being investigated by Kelowna RCMP.

The owner of a local business on Glenmore Road reported that an unknown suspect spray-painted their business and sidewalk with graffiti. The incident happened at approximately 5:30 a.m. and the perpetrator was a man wearing a mask and dark clothing, according to the RCMP.

While the RCMP did not release what was written, Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said it was racist in nature.

“Hate crimes and hate motivated criminal activity have no place in our community and our officers are working diligently to identify this suspect,” she said in a press release.

Mayor Colin Basran also spoke up against the incident.

“This kind of hateful vandalism is taken very seriously by police and by the City of Kelowna,” he said. “On behalf of the entire community, I express our dismay for this disgusting display of ignorance. This vile act, however, offers us an opportunity for us to all stand together and show that one small-minded person with a container of spray paint does not represent our community.”

