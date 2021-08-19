(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

Kelowna RCMP investigating after man found dead at Parkinson Recreation Park

Criminality is not suspected in this incident

Kelowna RCMP is investigating after a man was found dead at the Parkinson Recreation Park near Parkinson Way Wednesday evening (Aug. 18).

At around 6:30 p.m., Mounties were called to assist BC Emergency Health Services after the body of a man in his 60s was found at the location.

“The investigation has determined that criminality is not suspected in this incident,” said Cpl. Tania Carroll of the Kelowna RCMP.

Carroll added that the BC Coroners Service is also investigating to determine how, where, when and by what means the man came to his death.

