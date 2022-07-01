(Black Press Media stock photo)

(Black Press Media stock photo)

Kelowna RCMP investigating assault at City Park

The assault happened at 3 p.m. near the water park

The Kelowna RCMP are investigating an assault in City Park from Thursday afternoon (June 30).

Around 3:00 p.m. the RCMP received reports of an assault near the park’s water park. A man was held back by bystanders right after the assault took place. He is receiving treatment at Kelowna General Hospital.

According to the RCMP, there are no further concerns to the public. They will release further information when it becomes available.

assaultCityKelownaOkanaganparks

