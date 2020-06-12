Kelowna RCMP investigating display toilet pooper

It is not known whether the man wiped or washed his hands following the incident

Kelowna RCMP were informed of the display toilet pooper on Wednesday afternoon. (Unsplash photo)

Sometimes, you just can’t hold it.

And sometimes, the nearest toilet doesn’t flush.

Staff at a business along the 2500 block of Enterprise Way found that out the hard way, making a smelly discovery after a man pooped in a display toilet on Wednesday afternoon.

Staff of the business, likely the Home Depot located at 2515 Enterprise Way, informed RCMP upon their discovery prompting an investigation.

The suspect has not yet been identified and it is not known whether or not he wiped or washed his hands following the incident.

