Kelowna RCMP release video of reckless theft out of Southwest Mission

Kelowna RCMP have released an astonishing video in hopes of advancing their investigation into a commercial break and enter carried out during the early morning hours of Saturday, July 13.
On Monday, RCMP received a report of a commercial break, enter and theft from a winery located along Chute Lake Road in Kelowna’s Southwest Mission area. Police conducted a review of video surveillance footage captured by the business, which shows as the suspects gained access to a storage area on the property and removed a number of tools.
The suspects remain unknown but are said to be male and driving a minivan, which RCMP believe to be a Chevrolet make.
“Their tactics were anything but subtle,” states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, Media Relations Officer for the Kelowna RCMP. “After loading an arc welder, a car jack and other tools into the van, the suspects haphazardly tied a generator to the rear of the vehicle and drove away from the scene.”
Cpl. O’Donaghey adds, “the generator not only created a serious traffic hazard on the roadway, but the sparks it created from being dragged along the asphalt posed a significant risk of triggering a wildfire.”
If you witnessed this incident or you have any information that may be of assistance to investigators, you are asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at crimestoppers.net.
