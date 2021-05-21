42-year-old Jacob Wilson was last seen on May 9. (Contributed)

Kelowna RCMP requesting public’s assistance in locating missing man

42-year-old Jacob Wilson was last seen on May 9

Kelowna RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a Kelowna man who was reported missing on May 17.

42-year-old Jacob Wilson was last seen on May 9, and despite efforts from authorities, Kelowna RCMP said that Mounties across the Central Okanagan have been unable to locate him.

“Both Jacob’s friends and police are very concerned for his health and well-being,” said Kelowna RCMP.

Wilson’s description is as follows:

  • Caucasian male
  • 5 ft. 9 in.
  • thin build
  • short blond hair
  • hazel eyes

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Wilson is asked to contact their local police or Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

