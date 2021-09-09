Kelowna RCMP requesting public’s help in locating missing man

Shawn Weaver never arrived for a fishing trip to Prince Rupert in early July

The Kelowna RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a man who never arrived for a fishing trip to Prince Rupert in early July.

On Aug. 21, 43-year-old Shawn Weaver was reported missing to the Kelowna RCMP, after leaving the Kelowna area with his French bulldog the month before for a coastal fishing trip. He is believed to be driving a grey, two-door 2012 Honda Civic with the following BC license plate number: GT8-64V.

(Contributed)

(Contributed)

Mounties said that they have followed up on numerous leads but have not located Weaver. He is described as:

  • First Nations male
  • 5 ft. 6 in. (168 cm) tall
  • 196 lb. (89 kg)
  • Brown hair
  • Hazel eyes

Anyone with information related to Weaver’s disappearance is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP searching for rightful owner of old briefcase

READ MORE: Kelowna non-profit launches campaign to support free counselling for young adults

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

missing First Nationsmissing personOkanagan

Previous story
‘A kick in the teeth’: B.C. doctors, nurses react to anti-vaccine passport protests
Next story
Patient’s death in Kamloops ER sitting area came amid marathon wait for treatment

Just Posted

Celebrant Sue Cairnie, who will be officiating the Pride Weddings, conducts a handfasting ceremony, just one of the many rituals available to couples. (Joshua Jerrid Photography)
Salmon Arm Arts Centre to help celebrate 2SLGBTQ+ marriage in unique way

All Splatsin events and gatherings have been suspended for the immediate future as the band deals with what Kukpi7 (Chief) Wayne Christian calls an alarming number of COVID-19 cases in the community. (Morning Star file photo)
Splatsin suspends events due to ‘alarming’ number of COVID cases

Shuswap Climate Action’s Julia Beatty and Jaime Peacock join others along Highway 1 in downtown Salmon Arm on Wednesday, Sept. 8, for the local Canada is on Fire Day, of Action event, part of a nationwide effort to make climate change top of mind among voters and candidates leading up to the Sept. 20, 2021 federal election. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Shuswap residents rally for climate

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: The tallest dog ever was measured at 1.118 m